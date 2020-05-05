The ad slogan "Where's the Beef" is taking on a whole new meaning for fast food chain Wendy's.
Multiple reports and social media accounts suggested some Wendy's locations are out of beef, which means customers can't order burgers.
In a note released Tuesday, Stephens analyst James Rutherford said nearly one in five Wendy's restaurants were out of beef, due to its "famous focus on fresh beef." In a statement obtained by USA TODAY, Wendy's said some menu items may be "temporarily limited" at some restaurants.
