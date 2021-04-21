The Weld County Sheriff’s Officer is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a days-old colt believed to have been stolen from a farm just north of Fort Lupton, according to a Wednesday news release.

The brown-and-white Gypsy colt, which was born four days ago, was reported missing early Wednesday from a farm in the 13600 block of Weld County Road 18 ½. Valued at about $12,000, the young horse disappeared sometime between 10:45 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the theft, is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 356-4015. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers Tip Line. Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimeshurt.com.

Horse poop must be scooped: Colorado Springs parks officials remind equestrians to clean up

Tags

Load comments