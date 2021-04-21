The Weld County Sheriff’s Officer is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a days-old colt believed to have been stolen from a farm just north of Fort Lupton, according to a Wednesday news release.
The brown-and-white Gypsy colt, which was born four days ago, was reported missing early Wednesday from a farm in the 13600 block of Weld County Road 18 ½. Valued at about $12,000, the young horse disappeared sometime between 10:45 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.
Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the theft, is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 356-4015. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers Tip Line. Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimeshurt.com.