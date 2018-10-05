A pleasant fall day is underway in the Pikes Peak region, with the forecast calling for a high of 72 Friday afternoon.
There is a 20-30 percent chance of showers after 5 p.m., according to the National Weather service. Skies will be mostly cloudy Friday night, with a low near 38.
Expect partly sunny skies on Saturday with a high near 53. Mostly cloudy skies will return Saturday night, with a low near 37.
The NWS is forecasting a high near 59 on Sunday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
As of Friday morning, there is no snow in the forecast through Wednesday.
Colorado sports fans will be treated to non-stop action this weekend, and for the most part the weather is expected to cooperate, according to the National Weather Service.
For Friday afternoon’s Rockies-Brewers playoff game in Milwaukee, temperatures are expected in the mid- to upper 50s with a chance of showers.
Saturday will bring partly sunny skies with a high near 53, and south-southeast winds of 10-15 mph. For the Air Force football game vs. Navy, expect temperatures in the low 50s.
For Sunday’s Broncos-Jets game in New Jersey, the forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.
And for Game 3 of the Brewers-Rockies series Sunday in Denver, look for a chance of showers and possible thunderstorms with temperatures in the 50s.—