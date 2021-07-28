Weekend storms could rain on the Colorado Springs 150 Anniversary parade after a week of high — and in some cases, potentially record-breaking — temperatures, the National Weather Service predicted.
Temperatures could hit a high of 99 degrees in Denver Wednesday, breaking a 145-year-old record of 98 degrees from 1876, the agency reported. Thursday is forecast to skim record highs at a projected 97 degrees, the weather service added.
Colorado Springs' high is expected to measure a few degrees below hitting a 1913 record of 96 degrees Wednesday. Thursday is likely to bring more of the same, the agency predicted.
The forecast is expected to take a wetter turn as the weekend approaches with storms likely to arrive overnight Friday and reappear before 1 p.m. Saturday, forecasts show. Chances of rain and thunderstorms increase to 70% as the day continues, the weather service said.
"An uptick in storm coverage and rain intensity remains in the offing for Saturday, Sunday, and into early next week, as monsoonal moisture works back into the region," the weather service reported.
The storms could dampen the city's 150th Anniversary plans, which include a parade and street festival.
"We plan to continue with the festival unless there is lightning in the area or a threat to public safety," city spokeswoman Jamie Fabos said.
The downtown Colorado Pioneers Museum and U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum will be open during the event, but Fabos said large outdoor activities would pause in case of lightning.
"At this point our fingers are crossed that that weather will hold off and we will be able to celebrate our city," Fabos said.
The public can keep up with weather updates during the festival by texting COS150 to 888777.