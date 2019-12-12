Partly sunny skies are likely in Colorado Springs Thursday through Saturday, when snow is likely to dust the Pikes Peak region, forecasters at the National Weather Service predicts.
The high is forecast near 50 degrees Thursday and Friday. Expect temperatures to drop this weekend into the low 40s on Saturday and low 30s on Sunday.
There’s a 30% chance of snow showers after noon Saturday, the weather service reported. On Sunday, snow showers are more likely starting in the afternoon and continuing through the night.
Significant snowfall – between 4 and 12 inches – is possible farther west in the eastern Sawatch and Western Mosquito mountain ranges, the weather service reported, with more snow accumulation –between 8 to 16 inches –possible through Sunday afternoon.
For those traveling to the mountains, the weather service warned that travel could be "difficult to impossible." Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility on the roads as wind gusts reach upward of 50 mph, the weather service reported.
Prolonged snow event for the central mountains tonight-Sunday. Snow spreads into all of the mountains and plains Sat night-Sun. #cowx pic.twitter.com/xxVCy9rtQ5— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 12, 2019