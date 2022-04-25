Firefighters reached 100% containment on the Allen Creek fire Sunday evening, according to Pike & San Isabel National Forests Cimarron & Comanche National Grasslands Fire Information.

A 13-acre blaze ignited Friday 16 miles northwest of Lake George after dry, windy and warm weather augmented conditions for fires around the region and various blazes popped up in Colorado Springs and the mountains.

A Type 1 helicopter and a Type 2 crew of 20 firefighters helped reach full containment of the Allen Creek fire, the information center said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the center said.

Crews were expected to return Monday morning to help extinguish the blaze, the center said.