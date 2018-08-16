Several events will impact traffic around Colorado Springs this weekend.

Here’s a look at the events causing temporary road closures in downtown and Old Colorado City:

Friday

Longhorn Cattle Drive

Tejon Street, from Dale to Monument streets, will be closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The westbound lanes of Vermijo Avenue will be closed from Nevada Avenue to Tejon Street beginning at 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Friday - Saturday

Colorado College Move-In Day

Cascade Avenue will be closed from Uintah Street to Cache La Poudre Street. This closure will be in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday

Rhythm and Brews

The eastbound lanes of Pikes Peak Avenue, from Tejon Street to Nevada Avenue, will close from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday

Old Colorado City Car Show

Colorado Avenue, from 23rd to 27th streets, will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday

63rd annual Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon

The Manitou Incline will be closed all day Saturday and Sunday for the race.

Saturday, Manitou Avenue, from Old Man Trail to Park Avenue, will be closed for the start of the Ascent. Sunday, Manitou Avenue, from Navajo Street to Park Avenue, will be closed from 4:30 a.m. until at least 6 p.m.