A series of recent drownings over the weekend has made 2022 the deadliest year ever on Colorado waters, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Two drownings at Dillon Reservoir, near Frisco, on Sept. 9 and another on Corn Lake in Grand Junction on Sunday brought the total number of statewide recreation-related fatalities this year to 36, surpassing the previous record of 34 fatalities in 2020, the agency said in a statement Tuesday.

"Some common themes we saw in some of the drownings this year was the use of alcohol and people swimming from shore, on innertubes, or paddling," Colorado Parks and Wildlife Boating Safety and Registrations Program Manager Grant Brown said in the statement.

Though summer activities are winding down, deaths on Colorado's city, county and state rivers, lakes and reservoirs have occurred well into the fall and winter months, according to Bill Vogrin, spokesman for CPW's southeast region.

"(Water-related fatalities) happen year-round," Vogrin said. "There is no 'safe' time of year around water. Water kills, and if you don't wear your life jacket, you're more likely to die."

Vogrin noted that the first drowning of 2022 occurred on Jan. 26, while the second came weeks later on Feb. 14. He said drownings have occurred in October, November and December when people took to the water to duck hunt or skate, walk and fish on ice.

In the statement, Parks and Wildlife said many high-terrain mountain reservoirs close for the winter but that boaters remain active year-round in warmer waters. Vogrin added that cold water immersion syndrome — which can incapacitate one's body upon submersion in cold water — has caused several drownings and remains a threat even in warm weather.

Vogrin said most deaths on the water were preventable, had the victim been wearing a life jacket. Colorado Parks and Wildlife echoed the importance of life jackets and noted the consumption of alcohol is the "leading contributing factor" in recreational boating deaths.

"As we move into fall, please stay vigilant when recreating on the water," Brown said in the statement. "Protect yourself from the dangers of cold water immersion and shock by wearing a life jacket and being aware of weather conditions and water temperatures where you plan to recreate. Boat sober, enjoy the water, but always do so with a life jacket on — they save lives."

While this year's water recreation-related fatalities have happened across the state, Vogrin said, Lake Pueblo has seen five drownings and one fatal boating accident in 2022, making it the state's body of water with the most deaths in one place.

"Lake Pueblo is the busiest state park in Colorado … and it's one of those warm water lakes that stays open year-round," Vogrin said. "So, of course, it's going to have a few more drownings, but there's nothing wrong with Lake Pueblo that stands out. It just happens to be the busiest. Therefore, you're going to have more incidents."

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife records, there were 22 water recreation-related deaths in 2021 and 24 in 2019, the statement said.

More information on water and boating safety canbe found here.