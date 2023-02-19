The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Major Crash Team is investigating two crashes that left at least three people injured, including an officer, over the weekend.

Just before 2 p.m., Saturday, officers responded to an emergency call about a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of East Pikes Peak Avenue and North Academy Boulevard, police said. The pedestrian, who was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, was crossing on a green light at Pikes Peak Avenue when the collision occurred, investigators determined. No arrests or citations were announced.

At about 10:55 p.m., Friday, CSPD officers were responding to a burglary call in the 3400 block of Sinton Road when a vehicle going in the opposite direction swerved into the wrong lane and collided with two cruisers, according to police. All three drivers, including an officer, were taken to nearby hospitals.

Alexander Thomas, the driver of the civilian vehicle, is believed to have been driving impaired and was arrested. Thomas and the officer sustained "serious, but non-life-threatening injuries," officials said. Police did not say if Thomas was connected with the alleged burglary that initiated the service call.