A lingering snowstorm that moved in Saturday afternoon and intensified as the day went on dropped 4 to 8 inches in the Colorado Springs area and left streets snow packed and icy Sunday after temperatures plummeted into the single digits overnight.
The season’s most severe winter storm so far was welcome, though, burying the state’s high country where it boosted the snowpack and bringing needed moisture to continue easing drought conditions.
And it came on a weekend, when most could stay off roads, instead of during the week when it would have made the evening and morning commutes horrendous.
The few vehicles on the roads early Sunday churned through slush atop packed snow and ice that helped provide some traction. Nevertheless, the city issued an advisory around 8:30 a.m. that drivers use extreme caution on roads in the area.
Many churches and synagogues canceled early and late services and the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center delayed its opening. Cañon City schools called off classes Monday.
Temperatures were slow to climb out of the single digits Sunday morning. The brief predicted high was 16 before light snow was expected to resume and temperatures again fell to 4 degrees overnight, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
With arctic air moving through the region, wind chills made it feel like -2, according to the weather service.
More snow across southern Colorado through Monday morning. Hazardous travel conditions will continue across the mountains. #cowx pic.twitter.com/KCksazHcCC— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) March 3, 2019
City transportation officials said the rapid snowfall of an inch an hour made it difficult for plows to keep up but that trucks would be out Sunday working from Woodmen Road south to Norad Road.
"During residential plowing operations all roads ... will receive some level of attention from snow and ice control operations," the city's 8:30 a.m. update said.
The snow and cold is expected to continue into the first part of the week, making for a difficult morning commute Monday and possibly delaying the start of classes in some school districts. Monday's forecast is similar to Sunday, with an expected high near 20 degrees and a low of eight.
As the week progresses, the outlook brightens considerably. Even mounds of snow piled up by plows should be gone by the end of the week as temperatures climb into the 50s on Wednesday and near 60 by Friday.