Colorado Springs faces weather whiplash as snow and rain move through Colorado this week following a long stretch of warm, sunny days.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts a mix of snow and rain through Saturday. Forecasters say the storm will bring with little accumulation but packs freezing temperatures that could kill off budding blossoms around the city and tangle morning commutes.
On the sunny side, the storms also bring extra snowpack to ski resorts and will help fill mountain reservoirs.
An upper-level storm system lingering over Nevada is expected to bring pulses of moisture. As the storm heads east during the course of the week, the highest chances of snow and rain are pegged to fall Friday, said Brad Carlberg, a forecaster with the National Weather Service.
Snow is not expected to stick because the ground gradually warmed up during last week's spring-like days, Carlberg said.
With temperatures hovering above freezing during the day, overnight flakes are expected to melt into a slushy slurry, Carlberg said.
Colorado Springs snow manager Shaun Lucero said his team is ready to respond in case morning commutes go awry.
Gardeners and plant lovers need to get ready, too, said Dan Hopper, owner of Rick's Garden Center, said.
"They need to take steps to protect plants already put in the ground, from freeze covering with plastic or frost gloss, to keep ambient temperature higher than outside," Hopper said.
Trees also require care with method covering budding limbs with burlap sacks or blankets. Trees and plants already in bloom could lose their blossoms, although most vegetation is still coming out of dormancy and will be fine, Hopper said.
While meteorologists anticipate moisture from the storm, Hopper said plants will still require watering when warm weather returns next week.
After Mother's Day, gardeners should be in the clear when it comes to avoiding late spring frosts, Hopper said.
Colorado Springa is likely to dodge significant accumulations of snow, but mountain ski resorts and the heart of Interstate 70 could see up to a foot of snow throughout the course of the week, Brian Wimer, a meteorologist with AccuWeather said.
"There won’t be much Wednesday night, but snow during the day Thursday becomes heavier Thursday night, making its way into front range and Friday," Wimer said.
Wimer said by next week Colorado's weather is expected to dry out.