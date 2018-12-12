traffic 121218
Caption +

Traffic backs up on I-25 because of a crash at Rockrimmon Wednesday morning.
Show MoreShow Less

Roundup of traffic and road conditions Wednesday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

8:39 a.m.

A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle on Vermijo and Cascade avenues. Traffic blockage unknown.

--

8:35 a.m.

A traffic accident on Vindicator Drive, by Eagle View Middle School, involves a school bus in crash.

--

8:20 a.m.

A car accident and a fire truck on scene are blocking the right lane of westbound Fillmore Street, west of Templeton Gap Road.

--

7:53 a.m.

A car accident is blocking the left lane on southbound Interstate 25 at Rockrimmon Boulevard.

636-4809

@leslie_m_james

Tags

Load comments