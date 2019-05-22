Roundup of Wednesday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
7:34 a.m.
A crash is blocking the right lane of northbound South Nevada Avenue, at St. Elmo Avenue, and causing heavy delays.
7:28 a.m.
A crash is blocking the right lane of eastbound Platte Avenue, at Powers Boulevard, and partially blocking the exit ramp to southbound Powers.
7:27 a.m.
The crash on Lake Avenue has been removed from traffic.
7:18 a.m.
A crash is blocking the right merge lane from southbound Interstate 25 to Lake Avenue.
6:31 a.m.
An earlier crash on Interstate 25, near West Fontanero Street, has been cleared from traffic.
6:22 a.m.
A car crash and emergency vehicles are partially block the right northbound lane of Interstate 25, near West Fontanero Street.