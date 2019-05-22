Roundup of Wednesday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

7:34 a.m.

A crash is blocking the right lane of northbound South Nevada Avenue, at St. Elmo Avenue, and causing heavy delays.

7:28 a.m.

A crash is blocking the right lane of eastbound Platte Avenue, at Powers Boulevard, and partially blocking the exit ramp to southbound Powers.

7:27 a.m.

The crash on Lake Avenue has been removed from traffic.

7:18 a.m.

A crash is blocking the right merge lane from southbound Interstate 25 to Lake Avenue.

6:31 a.m.

An earlier crash on Interstate 25, near West Fontanero Street, has been cleared from traffic.

6:22 a.m.

A car crash and emergency vehicles are partially block the right northbound lane of Interstate 25, near West Fontanero Street.

