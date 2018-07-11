Roundup of traffic and road conditions on Wednesday in the Colorado Springs area.
Update 4:05 p.m.
A rollover crash on Interstate 25 south of Uintah has left a vehicle on the shoulder. Vehicles are on the center median following a separate crash north of Uintah.
Crash SB I-25 north of Uintah, vehicles in center median.— Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) July 11, 2018
--
Update 3:55 p.m.
Fire crews have put out a vehicular fire that started after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 24 in Falcon. The highway is blocked in both directions and is expected to remain closed as the accident is cleaned up.
@FalconFireDept on scene of multi-vehicle accident Hwy 24 east of Stapleton Dr. One vehicle on fire - smoke visible for a distance. Hwy 24 is blocked both directions. Please avoid the area - watch for responding apparatus & crews working on scene.— Falcon Fire Dept. (@FalconFireDept) July 11, 2018
Update 10:15 a.m.
The crash on North Powers Boulevard and Stetson Hills Boulevard has been removed.
9:27 a.m.
A crash on southbound Monument Valley highway south of Uintah Street is blocking the center lane and the exit ramp to Bijou.
--
9:10 a.m.
A crash on North Powers Boulevard and Stetson Hills Boulevard is blocking the left turn lane.
--
Update 8:55 a.m.
The crash on Nevada and Colorado Avenue has been removed.
--
8:50 a.m.
Accident on Southgate Road at Cheyenne Road is causing blockage.
--
Update 7:52 a.m.
The crash on eastbound U.S. 24, west of Cave of the Winds has been removed.
--
Update 7:50 a.m.
The crash on Nevada and Colorado Avenue is blocking both northbound Nevada lanes and the right lane of Colorado Avenue.
Westbound traffic on Colorado at Casscade is blocked after two vehicles collided. @csgazette pic.twitter.com/zfnKEGyXQ1— Tatiana Parafiniuk-Talesnick (@TatianaSophiaPT) July 11, 2018
--
7:46 a.m
A crash Nevada and Colorado Avenue is blocking right lane northbound Nevada and the left turn lane southbound Nevada.
--
7:45 a.m.
A crash South Tejon Street and East Colorado Avenue is blocking traffic.
--
7:37 a.m.
A crash on eastbound U.S. 24, west of Cave of the Winds is blocking the right lane.