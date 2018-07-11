GazetteSlate.jpg

Roundup of traffic and road conditions on Wednesday in the Colorado Springs area.

Update 4:05 p.m.

A rollover crash on Interstate 25 south of Uintah has left a vehicle on the shoulder. Vehicles are on the center median following a separate crash north of Uintah.

Update 3:55 p.m.

Fire crews have put out a vehicular fire that started after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 24 in Falcon. The highway is blocked in both directions and is expected to remain closed as the accident is cleaned up. 

Update 10:15 a.m.

The crash on  North Powers Boulevard and Stetson Hills Boulevard has been removed.

9:27 a.m.

A crash on southbound Monument Valley highway south of Uintah Street is blocking the center lane and the exit ramp to Bijou.

9:10 a.m.

A crash on North Powers Boulevard and Stetson Hills Boulevard is blocking the left turn lane.

Update 8:55 a.m.

The crash on Nevada and Colorado Avenue has been removed.

8:50 a.m.

Accident on Southgate Road at Cheyenne Road is causing blockage.

Update 7:52 a.m.

The crash on eastbound U.S. 24, west of Cave of the Winds has been removed.

Update 7:50 a.m.

The crash on Nevada and Colorado Avenue is blocking both northbound Nevada lanes and the right lane of Colorado Avenue.

7:46 a.m

A crash Nevada and Colorado Avenue is blocking right lane northbound Nevada and the left turn lane southbound Nevada.

7:45 a.m.

A crash South Tejon Street and East Colorado Avenue is blocking traffic.

7:37 a.m.

A crash on eastbound U.S. 24, west of Cave of the Winds is blocking the right lane.

