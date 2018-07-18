Roundup of traffic and road conditions on Wednesday in the Colorado Springs area.
Update 4:30 p.m.
All lanes are open after the the truck rollover was cleaned up and moved out of traffic at Powers and North Carefree.
1:30 p.m.
(via KKTV) Crews have a big mess to clean up in east Springs after a dump truck flipped and spilled its load all over the road.
The rollover was reported at Powers and North Carefree just before 1 Wednesday afternoon. Westbound Carefree is closed at the intersection.
The truck is reportedly leaking oil in addition to spilling what appears to be dirt based on traffic cameras. Hazmat has been called.
--
1:07 p.m.
A crash on Printers Parkway and Parkside is blocking traffic.
--
1:05 p.m.
Lanes on westbound north Carefree are blocked after a rollover truck crash.
--
11:25 a.m.
The right lane is blocked following a crash on westbound Bijou over Interstate 25.
--
10:47 a.m.
A crash was reported at Las Vegas and Janitell. Lane blockage is unknown.
--
9:30 a.m.
A crash was reported on westbound Barnes east of Tutt. Blockage is unknown.
--
8:30 a.m.
Flash flooding in the burn area of the Weston Pass fire forced the closure of U.S. 285 between Fairplay and Antero Junction for non-residents.