A roundup of traffic and road conditions throughout Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region on Wednesday.
Traffic on North Powers Boulevard is shut down in each direction between Stetson Hills Boulevard and Barnes Road due to multiple accidents.
Working Auto Extrication and another traffic accident has ALL lanes of NB & SB Powers closed between Stetson Hills & Barnes. #E17 #R17 #BC4 #73— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 28, 2019
9:45 a.m.
All lanes of Palmer Park Boulevard are open following a serious crash.
The on-scene investigation is complete; all lanes of EB & WB Palmer Park are now open. https://t.co/A99BgSC24i— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) August 28, 2019
7:30 a.m.
Both directions of traffic on Palmer Park Boulevard are closed between Wooten Road and Lehmberg Boulevard due to a crash involving serious injuries.
Palmer Park Blvd is closed, both directions of travel, between Wooten Road & Lehmberg Blvd due to a serious injury crash.— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) August 28, 2019
Click here for the Gazette's interactive traffic map.
Click here for statewide road conditions from Colorado Department of Transportation.