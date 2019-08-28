A roundup of traffic and road conditions throughout Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region on Wednesday.

Traffic on North Powers Boulevard is shut down in each direction between Stetson Hills Boulevard and Barnes Road due to multiple accidents.

9:45 a.m.

All lanes of Palmer Park Boulevard are open following a serious crash.

7:30 a.m.

Both directions of traffic on Palmer Park Boulevard are closed between Wooten Road and Lehmberg Boulevard due to a crash involving serious injuries.

