Roundup of traffic and road conditions in the Colorado Springs area and around Colorado on Wednesday.

4:15 p.m 

The I-25 southbound car fire has been moved to the right shoulder. All lanes of the interstate are now open.

4:13 p.m. 

CDOT reported that a crash on northbound I-25 between Exit 161 and Exit 163 is blocking the left merge lane. 

Southbound I-25 was shut down temporarily on Wednesday for a car fire, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported. 

All lanes of the interstate just north of mile marker 163 were closed. CDOT reported just after 4 p.m. that southbound I-25 between exit 167, Greenland, and exit 163, County Line Road was opened. 

