Roundup of traffic and road conditions in the Colorado Springs area and around Colorado on Wednesday.
4:15 p.m
The I-25 southbound car fire has been moved to the right shoulder. All lanes of the interstate are now open.
4:13 p.m.
CDOT reported that a crash on northbound I-25 between Exit 161 and Exit 163 is blocking the left merge lane.
I-25 NB: Crash between Exit 161 - CO 105 and Exit 163 - County Line Road. Crash blocking left merge lane. Watch for emergency crews. Use caution and slower speeds.— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) June 19, 2019
Southbound I-25 was shut down temporarily on Wednesday for a car fire, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported.
All lanes of the interstate just north of mile marker 163 were closed. CDOT reported just after 4 p.m. that southbound I-25 between exit 167, Greenland, and exit 163, County Line Road was opened.