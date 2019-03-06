Roundup of Wednesday' traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
8:23 a.m.
A car drifted off of Sinton Road, north of West Fillmore Street, crashed into a wooden fence and was stopped by a snowbank outside of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife building in north Colorado Springs, according to a twitter post by the agency.
7:46 a.m.
A crash is blocking the left lane of northbound Interstate 25 at Fontanero exit. Watch out for Colorado Springs police picking up debris in the lane and on the shoulder.
7:35 a.m.
A car crash is blocking the left southbound lane of Interstate 25, north of the Fillmore exit.