Roundup of Wednesday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
11:55 a.m.
There is a rollover crash on eastbound Platte Avenue, at Troy Hill Road. The crashed vehicle is in the median and emergency vehicles are blocking the left lane.
9:47 a.m.
Traffic delays have been reported on northbound Interstate 25 in area between Exit 161 - CO 105 and Exit 163 - County Line Road. A stalled vehicle is blocking the center lane. Use caution, slower speeds advised.
8:46 a.m.
Another crash has been reported on South Powers Boulevard, just north of Astrozon. The left northbound lane is blocked.
8:08 a.m.
A crash on northbound South Powers Boulevard, north of Astrozon Boulevard, is blocking the left lane.
8 a.m.
A crash is causing delays on southbound North Powers Boulevard, north of Galley Road. The left lane is blocked.
7:51 a.m.
A disabled vehicle in the left lane is causing delays on eastbound Palmer Park Boulevard, west of North Powers Boulevard.