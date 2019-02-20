Roundup of Wednesday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
7:58 a.m.
The crash at the off-ramp to Briargate Parkway from Interstate 25 has been removed from traffic.
7:49 a.m.
Emergency vehicles are blocking the right lane of southbound Interstate 25, north of the Tejon exit, with a crash in the right shoulder. Drivers should move over to allow space and safety for emergency crews.
7:29 a.m.
Two separate crashes on the off-ramp to Briargate Parkway from northbound Interstate 25 are blocking the left lane. Drivers are asked to slow down and watch for emergency vehicles on the off-ramp.