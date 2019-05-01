Roundup of Wednesday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
1:50 p.m.
A power outage in north Colorado Springs is impacting traffic on North Academy Boulevard. The outage spans from about Voyager Parkway and south to Pulpit Rock. All dark intersections should be treated as a four-way stop.
11:56 a.m.
Northbound lanes of North Circle Drive, at East Dale Street, are closed due to a struck gas line.
11:37 a.m.
Eastbound lanes of US-50, Monarch Pass, are closed due to multiple slide-offs and stalled semi's during sever weather conditions.
8:13 a.m.
Two additional crashes have been reported on northbound I-25. The first is on south of S. Academy Boulevard. The second is at Cimarron. Both of these crashes are on the shoulder.
8:02 a.m.
A disable vehicle is blocking the center lane of southbound Union Boulevard just north of Woodmen.
7:38 a.m.
Lanes are open on northbound I-25 following a crash between Tomah Road exit and Plum Creek Parkway exit. Traffic will continue to move slow, expect delays.
7:26 a.m.
A crash is blocking traffic on CO-115 at Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard. Gazette news partner, KKTV, is reporting that northbound traffic is seeing delays.
6:30 a.m.
Northbound traffic on Interstate 25 is nearly halted due to a crash in the gap. The accident, 2 miles north of the Tomah Road exit, is blocking all northbound lanes of the interstate but motorists are using the right shoulder to get through.
I-25 NB: Road closed between Exit 174 - Tomah Road and Exit 181 - Plum Creek Parkway. Update: remains closed during ongoing crash cleanup. Traffic exiting at Tomah Rd/using Frontage Rd as detour. Expect long and increasing backups/delays.— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) May 1, 2019
From Colorado Springs, exit onto CO-105 in Monument and use CO-83 as an alternate route to Denver.