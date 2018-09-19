Roundup of traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs on Wednesday.
UPDATE 12:15 P.M.
All lanes of southbound I-25 are open at North Gate.
UPDATE 10:26 A.M.
The left lane of I-25 at North Gate has reopened but all other lanes remain closed after a serious crash. Backups all the way to Monument have been reported.
UPDATE 9:03 A.M.
All lanes of southbound I-25 are closed at North Gate Boulevard because of a crash. A Flight for Life helicopter is airlifting at least one person from the scene.
The crash on northbound I-25 north of Interquest has been removed and all lanes are open.
Click here for The Gazette's interactive traffic map.
UPDATE 8:05 A.M.
A crash on southbound Interstate 25 near the Mesa Ridge Parkway exit at mile marker 134 is blocking traffic.
UPDATE 7:35 A.M.
A rollover crash near Interquest Parkway has blocked the left lane of northbound I-25.