A roundup of traffic and road conditions throughout Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region on Wednesday.
3:01 p.m.
Police reported that all lanes of North Powers Boulevard at Stetson Hills have been reopened.
The on-scene investigation and clean up is complete, all lanes of SB Powers are now open. https://t.co/EMU0734m4R— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) August 28, 2019
1:11 p.m.
All northbound lanes of Cresta Road at Crestfield Grove are closed for a serious injury crash.
--
Traffic on North Powers Boulevard is shut down in each direction between Stetson Hills Boulevard and Barnes Road due to a major crash.
Major crash on southbound North Powers Boulevards. All lanes shut down between Stetson Hills and Barnes. #trafficupdate @csgazette pic.twitter.com/TqVGJACd6k— Leslie James (@Leslie_m_James) August 28, 2019
The driver of a pickup had to be extricated from the vehicle by Colorado Springs Fire Department responders. He is in critical condition at a local hospital. Another driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
9:45 a.m.
All lanes of Palmer Park Boulevard are open following a serious crash.
The on-scene investigation is complete; all lanes of EB & WB Palmer Park are now open. https://t.co/A99BgSC24i— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) August 28, 2019
7:30 a.m.
Both directions of traffic on Palmer Park Boulevard are closed between Wooten Road and Lehmberg Boulevard due to a crash involving serious injuries.
Palmer Park Blvd is closed, both directions of travel, between Wooten Road & Lehmberg Blvd due to a serious injury crash.— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) August 28, 2019
Click here for the Gazette's interactive traffic map.
Click here for statewide road conditions from Colorado Department of Transportation.