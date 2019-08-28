A roundup of traffic and road conditions throughout Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region on Wednesday.

3:01 p.m.

Police reported that all lanes of North Powers Boulevard at Stetson Hills have been reopened.

1:11 p.m.

All northbound lanes of Cresta Road at Crestfield Grove are closed for a serious injury crash.

--

Traffic on North Powers Boulevard is shut down in each direction between Stetson Hills Boulevard and Barnes Road due to a major crash.

The driver of a pickup had to be extricated from the vehicle by Colorado Springs Fire Department responders. He is in critical condition at a local hospital. Another driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

9:45 a.m.

All lanes of Palmer Park Boulevard are open following a serious crash.

7:30 a.m.

Both directions of traffic on Palmer Park Boulevard are closed between Wooten Road and Lehmberg Boulevard due to a crash involving serious injuries.

Second drive-by shooting since Monday in Colorado Springs, man injured

Click here for the Gazette's interactive traffic map.

Click here for statewide road conditions from Colorado Department of Transportation.

636-4809

@leslie_m_james

Tags

Load comments