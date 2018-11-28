Roundup of traffic and road conditions Wednesday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
8:30 a.m.
A crash has closed both directions on CO-94, between Corral Valley Road and Space Village Avenue.
6:00 a.m.
All southbound lanes on North Academy Boulevard are closed between Radiant Drive and South Village Road, just north of Maizeland Road. One northbound lane is open to divert southbound traffic.
The closure is expected to last until Thursday afternoon. Colorado Springs Utilities crews are repairing a 50-year-old water main that runs under the road.