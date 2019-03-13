Roundup of Wednesday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
Here is a list of major road closures as of 1 p.m.:
- Interstate 25 - both directions from East Woodmen Road to Meadows Parkway exit, mile markers 150-182
- Interstate 70 - Silverthorne, mile marker 205; Tower Road to Kansas state line mile markers 292 to 448; U.S. 6 to Golden, mile markers 244-259;
- U.S. 6 - Loveland Pass
- Mesa Road in Fountain
- U.S. 24 - Calhan to Limon
- CO 94 between Enoch Road and Aroya
1:38 p.m.
Link Road in Fountain is shut down from Old Pueblo Road to Jimmy Camp due to a power line coming down.
12:56 p.m.
Stuck cars are piling up on northbound North Union Boulevard at East Woodmen Road, causing a full road closure. Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.
12:23
The U.S. 24 closure has now expanded to between Constitution and Limon. Highway 94 is closed east of mile marker 1 in Colorado Springs, according to El Paso County.
12:22 p.m.
Eastbound lanes or Woodmen Road are closed at I-25 because of a jackknifed semi, according to Colorado Springs police. Another semi is stuck on the hill on northbound Voyager Parkway near Academy.
12:06 p.m.
Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed for safety at Silverthorne, mile post 205. U.S. 6 - Loveland Pass is closed and will remain so for quite some time, according to Colorado State Patrol.
12:05 p.m.
Several multi-car crashes have been reported at North Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway. A power pole is down in the area.
12:04 p.m.
Interstate 70 is closed between Denver and the Kansas border.
12:02 p.m.
Mesa Road in Fountain is closed due to weather.
12:01 p.m.
Interstate 25, north of North Academy Boulevard is closed all the way to Castle Rock.
11:43 a.m.
A five-car injury crash has forced the closure of northbound I-25 between mile markers 147 and 148 (the Rockrimmon curve).
11:36 a.m.
I-25 has been closed between County Line Road and Lincoln Avenue because multiple crashes and terrible driving conditions, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Colorado State Patrol warns that CO 83 and CO 105 are NOT good alternatives.
11:05 a.m.
The U.S. 24 closure now extends from Rio Lane in Falcon all the way to I-70.
10:46 a.m.
There have been multiple crashes on I-25 between Castle Rock and Monument. Colorado State Patrol reports that conditions are quickly deteriorating along the Palmer Divide.
10:20 a.m.
U.S. 24 is closed from Calhan to Limon as of 10 a.m., according to Colorado State Patrol.
- Click here for road and traffic updates on The Gazette's interactive map.
- Click here for the latest Wednesday weather updates.
I-70 EB/WB: Safety closure between Exit 292 - US 36; Airpark Road and Exit 361 - US 24; Limon. Closed due to adverse conditions. No est. reopen time.— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 13, 2019
9:40 a.m.
U.S. 160 - La Veta Pass is closed due to adverse weather between County Road 25 and Pioneer Avenue. CDOT reports there is no estimated time of reopening.
9:31 a.m.
The right lane of northbound Interstate 25 remains closed, but the left lane is open near County Line Road. CDOT is reported poor visibility in the area.
9:24 a.m.
All northbound lanes of Interstate 25 are closed at Exit 163 - County Line Road.
9:17 a.m.
A crash on southbound Interstate 25, at South Circle Drive entrance ramp, blocking traffic.
8:50 a.m.
Colorado Springs police are on accident alert. This means that if a driver is involved in a crash where alcohol or drugs are not suspected and no one is injured, the driver should exchange information with any other people involved, instead of calling police out to the scene.
During cold reporting, drivers have up to 72 hours to pick up a cold crash report from the police department or state patrol. They are also available online here
8:34 a.m.
A car crash is blocking the center lane of westbound East Woodmen Road, east of North Union Boulevard.
8:15 a.m.
A car accident has been reported on northbound CO 115, south of Cheyenne Meadows Road. Not blocking traffic.
7:40 a.m.
Westbound lanes of Interstate 70, west of Eisenhower Tunnel, are closed for safety reasons after multiple cars have spun out. The closure is at mile marker 215.
7:00 a.m.
All lanes of East Platte Avenue between North Circle Drive and Don Juan Street will be closed for most of today due to a damaged power pole. Don Juan will also be closed in both directions.
Update on the Platte Ave Closure: EB & WB Platte Ave will be closed between Circle and Don Juan. All NB & SB traffic across Platte Ave at Don Juan will be shut down in the area as well. The closure will be in place for the majority of the day. https://t.co/Cy9cH3dvbG— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) March 13, 2019