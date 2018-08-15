gaz red.jpg

Roundup of traffic and road conditions Wednesday around Colorado Springs and elsewhere in Colorado.

UPDATE 10:08 a.m.

The vehicle that was blocking the left lane on Nevada and Fillmore has been removed, Colorado Springs Traffic tweeted.

UPDATE 9:09 a.m.

A stalled vehicle is blocking the left lane at northbound Nevada and Fillmore, Colorado Springs Traffic tweeted.

UPDATE 9:08 a.m.

Both crashes on northbound Powers, south of Platte, have been removed, Colorado Springs Traffic tweeted.

UPDATE 7:10 a.m.

Two accidents on northbound Powers Boulevard south of Platte Avenue are blocking the left lane, Colorado Springs Traffic tweeted.

UPDATE 7:08 a.m.

A dead deer is blocking the center lane south of Platte on northbound Powers, Colorado Springs Traffic tweeted.

UPDATE 6:45 a.m.

The right shoulder is blocked on northbound Interstate 25 between County Line Road and Greenland Road. About three miles of traffic is travelling at lower speeds, KKTV Jordan Sherman tweeted.

