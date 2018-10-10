Roundup of traffic and road conditions Wednesday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
--
UPDATE 12:53 p.m.
A crash has closed the left lane of northbound I-25 at Exit 167 (Greenland). Heavy traffic in the area. Watch for emergency crews and slower speeds are advised, Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted.
UPDATE 8:56 A.M.
An accident on northbound I-25, north of Tejon Street, has vehicles in the center median, Colorado Springs Traffic tweeted. Lane blockage unknown at this time.
--
UPDATE 8:53 A.M.
A crash has been reported on southbound North Academy Boulevard, south of North Carefree Circle, Total Traffic Colorado Springs tweeted. Unknown blockage at this time.
--
UPDATE 7:22 A.M.
An accident on southbound I-25 near South Academy Boulevard has been moved to the shoulder, but is still causing about a 10 minute delay. Traffic is backed up to Circle Drive, Total Traffic Colorado Springs tweeted. Click here for updates on The Gazette's interactive traffic map.
--
UPDATE 7:10 A.M.
A crash on northbound North Powers Boulevard near North Union Boulevard is causing stop-and-go traffic back to Woodmen Road. The delay is about 10 minutes, Total Traffic Colorado Springs tweeted.