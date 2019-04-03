Roundup of Wednesday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
8:20 a.m.
One man was killed early Wednesday in a crash that is being investigated as vehicular homicide, according to Colorado Springs police.
The man was making a turn onto Maizeland Road when a woman driving an SUV t-boned him at a high speed, Gazette news partner, KKTV, reported. The crash happened about 5 a.m. in the intersection of Maizeland Road and Wold Avenue.
Firefighters had to cut the man out of the car and he later died at a hospital.
Maizeland Road is expected to reopen at about 10 a.m., police said. The closure is between North Academy Boulevard and Dunbarton Lane.
10:32 a.m.
A crash is blocking part of the entrance ramp to Interstate 25 from Rockrimmon Boulevard.
10:15 a.m.
Travel times on southbound Interstate 25 may be slower today as crews are completing shoulder work between County Line Road and Northgate Boulevard exits.
9:56 a.m.
7:03 a.m.
A rollover accident has been reported near South Carefree Circle at Rio Vista Drive and Sacramento Place, police said. Blockage is unknown at this time.
6:05 a.m.
