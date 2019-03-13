Roundup of Wednesday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
7:10 p.m.
Because of high winds and drifting snow, I-25 from Monument to south of Denver and Interstate 70 from Denver to Kansas were expected to be closed until at least Thursday morning, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.
I-25 NB/SB: Road closed between Exit 149 - Woodmen Road and Exit 184 - CO 86; US 85; Meadows Parkway. I-25, Highway 83, Highway 105 from Monument to Denver closed overnight. No alternate route.— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 14, 2019
I-70 will be reopened by mid-day Thursday, and I-25 could reopen by morning, CDOT said.
"Motorists are urged to stay off the roads and stay home through tomorrow morning," CDOT said.
5:50 p.m.
Interstate 25 remains closed in both directions between mile markers 150 and 182 "due to weather conditions," the Colorado Department of Transportation said.
The rescue of stranded motorists between Larkspur and Monument continues. Multiple vehicles stuck in the snow drifts. This will be an extended closure.Cannot discourage travel in southern Douglas County and Elbert County strongly enough. S1— CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) March 13, 2019
- Click here for road and traffic updates on The Gazette's interactive map.
- Click here for a map of road closures from the City of Colorado Springs.
4:50 p.m.
Northbound Interstate 25 is closed at the North Nevada Avenue exit while law enforcement attempts to assist 50 to 100 vehicles stranded in the area.
NB I-25 has now been temporarily closed at N. Nevada Exit 148 while CSPD attempts to get 50-100 NB vehicles stuck in traffic between Woodmen and N. Academy turned around and back to exit at Woodmen.— Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) March 13, 2019
Here is a list of major road closures as of 2 p.m., according to CDOT:
- NB/SB I-25 Woodmen Rd. to Lincoln Avenue & Ted's Pl-Wy
- I-70 DEN-KS border
- I-76 DEN-NE
- Hwy 24 Constitution-Limon
- Hwy 94 COS-Limon
- Hwy 285 Fairplay- Kenosha Pass
- Hwy 160 La Veta Pass
- Woodmen/Union
- I-25 /EB Woodmen
- Click here for the latest Wednesday weather updates.
Traffic WILL NOT be allowed to stay on highways in closure areas. CDOT and others will be coming to help people move off the highways and get back to a sheltered location.— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 13, 2019
Here is a list of major road closures as of 1 p.m.:
- Interstate 25 - both directions from East Woodmen Road to Lincoln Avenue
- Interstate 70 - Silverthorne, mile marker 205; Tower Road to Kansas state line mile markers 292 to 448; U.S. 6 to Golden, mile markers 244-259;
- U.S. 6 - Loveland Pass
- Mesa Road in Fountain
- U.S. 24 - Constitution to Limon
- CO 94 between Enoch Road and Aroya
- U.S. 285 Fairplay to Kenosha Pass
- U.S. 160 La Veta Pass
- East Woodmen Road to North Union Boulevard
1:38 p.m.
Link Road in Fountain is shut down from Old Pueblo Road to Jimmy Camp due to a power line coming down.
12:56 p.m.
Stuck cars are piling up on northbound North Union Boulevard at East Woodmen Road, causing a full road closure. Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.
12:23
The U.S. 24 closure has now expanded to between Constitution and Limon. Highway 94 is closed east of mile marker 1 in Colorado Springs, according to El Paso County.
12:22 p.m.
Eastbound lanes or Woodmen Road are closed at I-25 because of a jackknifed semi, according to Colorado Springs police. Another semi is stuck on the hill on northbound Voyager Parkway near Academy.
12:06 p.m.
Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed for safety at Silverthorne, mile post 205. U.S. 6 - Loveland Pass is closed and will remain so for quite some time, according to Colorado State Patrol.
12:05 p.m.
Several multi-car crashes have been reported at North Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway. A power pole is down in the area.
12:04 p.m.
Interstate 70 is closed between Denver and the Kansas border.
12:02 p.m.
Mesa Road in Fountain is closed due to weather.
12:01 p.m.
Interstate 25, north of North Academy Boulevard is closed all the way to Castle Rock.
11:43 a.m.
A five-car injury crash has forced the closure of northbound I-25 between mile markers 147 and 148 (the Rockrimmon curve).
11:36 a.m.
I-25 has been closed between County Line Road and Lincoln Avenue because multiple crashes and terrible driving conditions, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Colorado State Patrol warns that CO 83 and CO 105 are NOT good alternatives.
11:05 a.m.
The U.S. 24 closure now extends from Rio Lane in Falcon all the way to I-70.
10:46 a.m.
There have been multiple crashes on I-25 between Castle Rock and Monument. Colorado State Patrol reports that conditions are quickly deteriorating along the Palmer Divide.
10:20 a.m.
U.S. 24 is closed from Calhan to Limon as of 10 a.m., according to Colorado State Patrol.
- Click here for road and traffic updates on The Gazette's interactive map.
- Click here for the latest Wednesday weather updates.
I-70 EB/WB: Safety closure between Exit 292 - US 36; Airpark Road and Exit 361 - US 24; Limon. Closed due to adverse conditions. No est. reopen time.— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 13, 2019
9:40 a.m.
U.S. 160 - La Veta Pass is closed due to adverse weather between County Road 25 and Pioneer Avenue. CDOT reports there is no estimated time of reopening.
9:31 a.m.
The right lane of northbound Interstate 25 remains closed, but the left lane is open near County Line Road. CDOT is reported poor visibility in the area.
9:24 a.m.
All northbound lanes of Interstate 25 are closed at Exit 163 - County Line Road.
9:17 a.m.
A crash on southbound Interstate 25, at South Circle Drive entrance ramp, blocking traffic.
8:50 a.m.
Colorado Springs police are on accident alert. This means that if a driver is involved in a crash where alcohol or drugs are not suspected and no one is injured, the driver should exchange information with any other people involved, instead of calling police out to the scene.
During cold reporting, drivers have up to 72 hours to pick up a cold crash report from the police department or state patrol. They are also available online here
8:34 a.m.
A car crash is blocking the center lane of westbound East Woodmen Road, east of North Union Boulevard.
8:15 a.m.
A car accident has been reported on northbound CO 115, south of Cheyenne Meadows Road. Not blocking traffic.
7:40 a.m.
Westbound lanes of Interstate 70, west of Eisenhower Tunnel, are closed for safety reasons after multiple cars have spun out. The closure is at mile marker 215.
7:00 a.m.
All lanes of East Platte Avenue between North Circle Drive and Don Juan Street will be closed for most of today due to a damaged power pole. Don Juan will also be closed in both directions.
Update on the Platte Ave Closure: EB & WB Platte Ave will be closed between Circle and Don Juan. All NB & SB traffic across Platte Ave at Don Juan will be shut down in the area as well. The closure will be in place for the majority of the day. https://t.co/Cy9cH3dvbG— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) March 13, 2019