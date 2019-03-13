Roundup of Wednesday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
9:40 a.m.
U.S. 160 - La Veta Pass is closed due to adverse weather between County Road 25 and Pioneer Avenue. CDOT reports there is no estimated time of reopening.
9:31 a.m. UPDATE
The right lane of northbound Interstate 25 remains closed, but the left lane is open near County Line Road. CDOT is reported poor visibility in the area.
9:24 a.m.
All northbound lanes of Interstate 25 are closed at Exit 163 - County Line Road.
9:17 a.m.
A crash on southbound Interstate 25, at South Circle Drive entrance ramp, blocking traffic.
8:50 a.m.
Colorado Springs police are on accident alert. This means that if a driver is involved in a crash where alcohol or drugs are not suspected and no one is injured, the driver should exchange information with any other people involved, instead of calling police out to the scene.
During cold reporting, drivers have up to 72 hours to pick up a cold crash report from the police department or state patrol. They are also available online here
8:34 a.m.
A car crash is blocking the center lane of westbound East Woodmen Road, east of North Union Boulevard.
8:15 a.m.
A car accident has been reported on northbound CO 115, south of Cheyenne Meadows Road. Not blocking traffic.
7:40 a.m.
Westbound lanes of Interstate 70, west of Eisenhower Tunnel, are closed for safety reasons after multiple cars have spun out. The closure is at mile marker 215.
7:00 a.m.
All lanes of East Platte Avenue between North Circle Drive and Don Juan Street will be closed for most of today due to a damaged power pole. Don Juan will also be closed in both directions.
