Roundup of traffic and road conditions Wednesday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
7:33 a.m.
Eastbound Platte is blocked at Wahsatch due to the auto-pedestrian crash.
7:25 a.m.
A car hit a pedestrian at Platte and Wahsatch avenues. Unknown blockages.
The crash at Platte and Tejon has been removed from traffic.
7:17 a.m.
A crash at Tejon Street and Platte Avenue is blocking westbound Platte, lanes of eastbound Platte and northbound Tejon.
7:05 a.m.
The crash on Academy and Woodmen has been removed from traffic.
6:44 a.m.
The aftermath of a hit-and-run crash is partially blocking the right lane of westbound Woodmen at Academy Boulevard. Police are looking for a black Ford F150 last seen driving west on Woodmen.