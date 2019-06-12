Here's a roundup of traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region on Wednesday.
8:17 a.m.
An accident has been reported blocking part of the right lane of southbound Interstate 25 through the Gap project, between the Plum Creek Parkway and Tomah Road exits.
7:21 a.m.
There is a full closure on westbound Interstate 70 at the Eisenhower Tunnel. Motorists will have to detour over Loveland Pass, Colorado Department of Transportation said.
The closure is between Exit 216 - U.S. 6 and mile marker 205 and is expected to reopen at 1 p.m.
I-70 WB: Full closure between Exit 216 - US 6; Loveland Pass and MM 205. All vehicles traveling WB must use Loveland Pass, Exit 216. Planned to reopen 1:00 pm today.— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) June 12, 2019
6:47 a.m.
The right northbound lane of Interstate 25 has been cleared of the earlier crash. Expect long delays between the Tomah Road and Plum Creek Parkway exits from backed up traffic.
6:12 a.m.
The morning commute to Denver could take a little longer due to a crash that is blocking the right northbound lane of Interstate 25 near the Tomah Road exit, seven miles south of Castle Rock.