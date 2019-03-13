Roundup of Wednesday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
7:40 a.m.
Westbound lanes of Interstate 70, west of Eisenhower Tunnel, are closed for safety reasons after multiple cars have spun out. The closure is at mile marker 215.
7:00 a.m.
All lanes of East Platte Avenue between North Circle Drive and Don Juan Street will be closed for most of today due to a damaged power pole. Don Juan will also be closed in both directions.
