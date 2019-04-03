Roundup of Wednesday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
7:03 a.m.
A rollover accident has been reported near South Carefree Circle at Rio Vista Drive and Sacramento Place, police said. Blockage is unknown at this time.
6:05 a.m.
A fatal car crash has all lanes of Maizeland Road closed in both directions west of North Academy Boulevard to Dunbarton Lane, according to Colorado Springs police.
