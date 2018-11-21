GazetteSlate.jpg

Roundup of traffic and road conditions Wednesday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

9:50 a.m.

C-470 is open after emergency roadwork.

--

8:12 a.m.

Eastbound C-470 is closed at Interstate 25 because of emergency roadwork. For those headed to the Denver International Airport, take I-25 to exit 200 for I-225 north toward I-70. Take exit 12B to eastbound I-70 toward Limon. Keep right at the fork to merge onto Peña Boulevard.

-- 

7:33 a.m.

Eastbound Platte is blocked at Wahsatch due to the auto-pedestrian crash.

--

7:25 a.m.

A car hit a pedestrian at Platte and Wahsatch avenues. Unknown blockages.

The crash at Platte and Tejon has been removed from traffic.

--

7:17 a.m.

A crash at Tejon Street and Platte Avenue is blocking westbound Platte, lanes of eastbound Platte and northbound Tejon.

--

7:05 a.m.

The crash on Academy and Woodmen has been removed from traffic.

--

6:44 a.m.

The aftermath of a hit-and-run crash is partially blocking the right lane of westbound Woodmen at Academy Boulevard. Police are looking for a black Ford F150 last seen driving west on Woodmen.

