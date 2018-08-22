Traffic roundup and conditions around Colorado Springs and elsewhere in Colorado on Wednesday.
UPDATE 6:34 a.m.
Northbound Powers is closed to due a hit and run crash at Hancock and Zeppelin, tweeted Colorado Springs Traffic.
--
UPDATE: 6:18 a.m.
Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted that northbound Interstate 25 near Larkspur has reopened after a rollover crash closed the highway.
UPDATE: 6:12 a.m.
A rollover crash has shut down northbound I-25 at mile marker 170. Traffic is delayed near Larkspur back to Greenland Road. Alternate routes include Colorado 105, which is west of I-25, and U.S. 83 to the east of the interstate.