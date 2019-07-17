A roundup of traffic and road conditions throughout Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region on Wednesday.

8:20 a.m.

A crash is blocking the right southbound lane of Interstate 25 at the Tejon Street exit.

7:35 a.m.

The grass fire along Interstate 25 near Woodmen Road has been put out. All lanes are open but traffic could still be delayed.

7:15 a.m.

A grass fire along the acceleration ramp of Woodmen Road to northbound Interstate 25 is blocking traffic, slowing traffic from Rockrimmon to North Academy. Colorado Springs Fire Department is on scene. Watch for crews and emergency vehicles.

