A roundup of traffic and road conditions in Colorado Springs and throughout the Pikes Peak region on Wednesday.
8:20 a.m.
A crash is blocking the left southbound lane of South Academy Boulevard, south of US 85.
8:10 a.m.
Motorists should avoid the area of East Cimarron Street and South Cascade Avenue while emergency crews respond to a rollover accident that is blocking westbound and southbound traffic.
Per CSPD, crash Cimarron and Cascade, blocking traffic, unknown direction.— Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) July 31, 2019
Click here for the Gazette's interactive traffic map.
Click here for road conditions statewide, updated by the Colorado Department of Transportation.