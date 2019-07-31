A roundup of traffic and road conditions in Colorado Springs and throughout the Pikes Peak region on Wednesday.

8:20 a.m.

A crash is blocking the left southbound lane of South Academy Boulevard, south of US 85.

8:10 a.m.

Motorists should avoid the area of East Cimarron Street and South Cascade Avenue while emergency crews respond to a rollover accident that is blocking westbound and southbound traffic.

