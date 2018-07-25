Traffic and road conditions Wednesday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
2:47 p.m.
A crash on Highway 105 and Woodmoor is blocking traffic.
12:42 p.m.
The left and center lanes are blocked after a crash on southbound Powers north of Barnes.
12:00 p.m.
A crash has been reported on Airport west of Powers. Lane blockage is unknown.
10:45 a.m.
A crash has been reported on Austin Bluffs and Briargate Parkway. Lane blockage is unknown.
10:13 a.m.
The vehicle blocking traffic on Powers and Stetson Hills has been moved.
9:18 a.m.
A crash has been reported on Mark Dabling and Rockrimmon. Lane blockage is unknown. The left lane is blocked by a vehicle on northbound Powers, north of Stetson Hills.
8:52 a.m.
A crash has been reported near the 1300 block of Wahsatch. Lane blockage is unknown.
8:44 a.m.
The crash on Powers and Astrozon has been removed.
7:39 a.m.
A crash has been reported on eastbound Airport west of Chelton. Lane blockage is unknown.
6:40 a.m.
Three vehicles blocked the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 near Larkspur for a short period of time, according to multiple reports, forcing delays. Traffic was able to get by on the shoulder before the vehicles were moved to the side. Traffic is backed up for several miles and significal delays are expected.
6:33 a.m.
The right lane on southbound Powers is blocked after a crash on Powers and Astrozon.
6:15 a.m.
Colorado 69 in Huerfano County remains closed Wednesday morning because of flash flooding in the Spring Creek fire burn scar area. The highway is closed three miles north of Gardner.