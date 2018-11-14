Roundup of traffic and road conditions Wednesday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
Update 6:50 a.m.
A crash on Interstate 25 between Exit 132 to Mesa Ridge Parkway and Exit 135 to Colorado Springs Airport is blocking the left lane. Drivers should use caution to multiple crashes in the area.
--
Update 6:05 a.m.
Eastbound Milton E. Proby Parkway is closed due to a crash at Powers Boulevard. A detour is set up from Powers Boulevard to Cresterra Parkway.
