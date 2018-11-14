Roundup of traffic and road conditions Wednesday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
Update 9:05 a.m.
Left lane on northbound South Powers Boulevard is open after crash at Aeroplaza Drive.
--
Update 8:40 a.m.
All northbound lanes of Power Boulevard are closed at Aeroplaza Drive because of a crash. Emergency vehicles are on scene.
--
Update 8:02 a.m.
Crashes on I-25 near Colorado Springs Airport exit are clear. All roads are open.
--
Update 7:26 a.m.
Crash on I-25 Exit ramp to South Academy Boulevard has been removed.
--
Update 7:12 a.m.
A two-car crash on northbound I-25 exit ramp to South Academy Boulevard is blocking both outside left and right turn lane.
--
Update 6:50 a.m.
A crash on northbound Interstate 25 between Exit 132 to Mesa Ridge Parkway and Exit 135 to Colorado Springs Airport is blocking the left lane. Drivers should use caution to multiple crashes in the area.
--
Update 6:05 a.m.
Eastbound Milton E. Proby Parkway is closed due to a crash at Powers Boulevard. A detour is set up from Powers Boulevard to Cresterra Parkway.
