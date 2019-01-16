Roundup of traffic and road conditions on Wednesday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
9:23 a.m.
Westbound Interstate 70 at Eisenhower Tunnel is now open following safety closure.
9:05 a.m.
A crash on northbound Interstate 25 is slowing traffic at the Cimarron Street Exit.
8:32 a.m.
A safety closure has been issued on westbound Interstate 70 at Eisenhower tunnel, mile marker 215, due to multiple spin-outs. CDOT reports the reopening time is undetermined.
8:11 a.m.
The crash on Interstate 25 at Fillmore Exit has been moved to the right shoulder.
7:59 a.m.
The crash on Bradley Road and South Academy Boulevard has been removed from traffic.
7:52 a.m.
Police are responding to a car accident involving a pedestrian at Dynamic and Summerhill drives, just south of Mountain Ridge Middle School.
7:50 a.m.
A crash on northbound Interstate 25 has the right lane blocked at the Fillmore Street Exit.
7:20 a.m.
A crash has been reported on westbound Bradley Road, east of South Academy Boulevard.
7:00 a.m.
A traffic accident involving 3 vehicles has closed all northbound lanes of Marksheffel Road at Bradley Road, Colorado Springs police reported.