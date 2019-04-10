Roundup of Wednesday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
11:06 a.m.
As the second Spring blizzard makes it's way into Colorado, officials have shut down part of Interstate 70. Westbound lanes at Exit 201-Frisco are closed due to multiple crashes between Frisco and Copper Mountain.
Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70, over Vail Pass, are closed at Exit 180. Unknown time to reopen.
10:17 a.m.
A crash on northbound Interstate 25 is blocking the merge lane from the Cimarron Street on-ramp.