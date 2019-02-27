Roundup of Wednesday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
Foggy conditions have reduced visibility across El Paso County. CDOT is telling drivers to slow down and turn their headlights on. Some traffic signals are not cycling because cameras can not detect vehicles in the fog.
12:35 p.m.
All lanes of Garden of the Gods Road are open following crash.
12:07 p.m.
A car crash involving a bicyclist on Garden of the Gods Road, at Northpark Drive, has the westbound right and center lanes blocked.
8:32 a.m.
The right northbound lane on Interstate 25 is blocked due to a rollover crash at Exit 174-Tomah Road.
8:25 a.m.
CO-83 is now open after a serious crash.
7:50 a.m.
A jack-knifed semi is blocking westbound lanes of U.S. 160, over La Veta Pass.
7:45 a.m.
CO-83 is shut down just north of CO-86, near Franktown, due to a serious car crash. CDOT is warning drivers of long delays and to use alternate routes.