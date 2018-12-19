Roundup of traffic and road conditions Wednesday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
10:49 a.m.
A crash on westbound Bijou Street, west of Tejon Street, is blocking traffic.
8:05 a.m.
A crash is blocking the left lane on eastbound Woodmen Road at North Union Boulevard.
7:55 a.m.
A crash on West Brookside Street, near 8th Street, is delaying traffic. Blockage is unknown at this time.
7:40 a.m.
Left lane on southbound I-25 is open following earlier crash near Tomah Road.
7:24 a.m.
A crash on Interstate 25 is blocking the southbound left lane near Exit 174 - Tomah Road.
4:40 a.m.
Northbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed for about an hour, at about 5 a.m., due to a rollover crash. The crash happened south of Pueblo, between the Pueblo Boulevard and Stem Beach exits.
Two people were ejected from the vehicle, and one was declared dead on scene, Pueblo police said.
The right lane opened about 7 a.m. and all lanes opened at 9 a.m.