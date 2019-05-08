Roundup of Wednesday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
12:00 p.m.
A crash on South Academy Bouelvard, at Venetucci Boulevard, is blocking the exit lane from Pikes Peak Community College to eastbound South Academy.
8:15 a.m.
A crash is blocking the right northbound lane of North Academy Boulevard, south of Briargate Boulevard.
8:05 a.m.
All southbound lanes are now open following earlier crash on Interstate 25.
6:40 a.m.
A crash on southbound Interstate 25, over the Tejon Street exit, is blocking the left lane.