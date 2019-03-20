Roundup of Wednesday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
8:16 a.m.
The crash on Nevada Avenue, near Uintah Street has been removed.
7:51 a.m.
A crash is blocking the northbound lane of Interstate 25, north of Uintah Street exit. Traffic is backed up to Tejon Street exit.
7:49 a.m.
A crash has been reported on northbound Interstate 25 north of the Fillmore Street exit. Blockage is unknown.
7:35 a.m.
A crash at East Woodmen Road and Union Boulevard is blocking the part of the intersection: Right and center lanes of eastbound Woodmen are blocked; the left thru and outside left turn lanes of westbound Woodmen are blocked; and the right lane of northbound Union is also blocked.
7:30 a.m.
A car crash is blocking the right northbound lane of North Nevada Avenue, near Uintah Street, and another car is blocking the median.