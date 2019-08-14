A roundup of traffic and road conditions throughout the Pikes Peak region on Wednesday.
1:10 p.m.
A car vs motorcycle crash has been reported near the 4300 block of East Pikes Peak Boulevard. Unknown if blocking traffic.
10:20 a.m.
The crash on South Powers Boulevard at Constitution Avenue has been removed from traffic.
10:05 a.m.
A crash is blocking the right southbound lane of South Powers Boulevard at Constitution Avenue
8:45 a.m.
Heavy fog is causing traffic delays on South Academy Boulevard near East Fountain Boulevard.
Severe storms once again a possibility for the far eastern plains later this afternoon and evening. #cowx #svrwx pic.twitter.com/j8wO4nzEde— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 14, 2019
