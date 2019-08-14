traffic
Fog is impacting traffic flow in southeast Colorado Springs. Photo courtesy of City of Colorado Springs.
A roundup of traffic and road conditions throughout the Pikes Peak region on Wednesday.

1:10 p.m.

A car vs motorcycle crash has been reported near the 4300 block of East Pikes Peak Boulevard. Unknown if blocking traffic.

10:20 a.m.

The crash on South Powers Boulevard at Constitution Avenue has been removed from traffic.

10:05 a.m.

A crash is blocking the right southbound lane of South Powers Boulevard at Constitution Avenue

8:45 a.m.

Heavy fog is causing traffic delays on South Academy Boulevard near East Fountain Boulevard.

