Roundup of traffic and road conditions Wednesday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
10:55 a.m.
The crash on I-25 near Monument Hill has been moved to the right shoulder. Watch out for emergency vehicles.
10:51 a.m.
A crash on northbound Interstate 25, at Monument Hill, has the left lane fully blocked and the center lane partially blocked.
8:20 a.m.
A crash has been reported on Tejon Street and Pikes Peak Avenue. Westbound traffic on Pikes Peak Avenue is delayed. Use Colorado Avenue as an alternate route.