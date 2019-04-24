Roundup of Wednesday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
11:58 a.m.
A crash on northbound Interstate 25, south of the Woodmen Road exit, is blocking the right lane and exit lane.
11:42 a.m.
A crash on southbound CO-115 is blocking the left lane, between Cheyenne Meadows Road and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.
8:03 a.m.
A crash on South Powers Boulevard, north of Astrozon Boulevard, is in the right shoulder but is still causing delays for northbound traffic.